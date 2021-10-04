Analysts Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post sales of $103.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.60 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $83.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $414.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410.40 million to $418.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $462.97 million, with estimates ranging from $452.80 million to $473.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,271. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.62 million, a P/E ratio of 92.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $630,795.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,319.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $203,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,711 shares of company stock worth $1,066,412 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,150,000 after purchasing an additional 233,012 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,441,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,046,000 after purchasing an additional 215,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after buying an additional 125,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

