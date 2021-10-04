Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.29

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 7759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TKC shares. TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1127 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 12.70%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,825 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.6% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,034,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 483,537 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after buying an additional 1,627,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 1,467,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 792,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
