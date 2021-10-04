Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.29

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 7759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TKC shares. TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $814.58 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1127 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,825 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.6% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,034,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 483,537 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after buying an additional 1,627,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 1,467,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 792,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.