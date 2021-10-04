Pecaut & CO. Buys Shares of 1,921 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $77.58. 24,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,441. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.