National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.36

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.36 and last traded at $55.35, with a volume of 1393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.