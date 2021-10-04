Voestalpine (VLPNY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Voestalpine (OTCMKTS: VLPNY):

9/30/2021 – Voestalpine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

9/15/2021 – Voestalpine was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/23/2021 – Voestalpine was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/13/2021 – Voestalpine had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/9/2021 – Voestalpine had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/5/2021 – Voestalpine had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/5/2021 – Voestalpine had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/5/2021 – Voestalpine had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

OTCMKTS VLPNY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.38. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,999. Voestalpine AG has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voestalpine AG will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

