International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.5 days.

International Petroleum stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.43. 8,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356. International Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPCFF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded International Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded International Petroleum to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

