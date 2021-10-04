Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Up 88.3% in September

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DKILY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daikin Industries,Ltd. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.
Shares of DKILY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.38. 47,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,903. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81.
About Daikin Industries,Ltd.
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.
