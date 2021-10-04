Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Up 88.3% in September

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DKILY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daikin Industries,Ltd. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

Shares of DKILY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.38. 47,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,903. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.