Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.22

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.31, with a volume of 5423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $1,800,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $13,065,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $7,733,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $5,890,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

