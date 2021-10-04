Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Down to $20.35

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.35, but opened at $19.02. Similarweb shares last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 548 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,815,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,231,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Company Profile (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

