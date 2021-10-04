ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 136,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,631,241 shares.The stock last traded at $44.81 and had previously closed at $49.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.