River & Mercantile LLC Has $60.88 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

River & Mercantile LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,874 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 33.6% of River & Mercantile LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $60,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 404,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,129,000 after purchasing an additional 37,304 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 115,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

SCHB traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.42. 10,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,723. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day moving average is $103.55. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

