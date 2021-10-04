J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 460,019 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.23% of J2 Global worth $214,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 436.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in J2 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.35. 3,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,994. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average of $131.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

