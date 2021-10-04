Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848,173 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.68% of Revolve Group worth $182,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,488,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 63.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 678,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 166,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 40,076 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $2,629,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,504,553 shares of company stock valued at $97,002,764. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,810. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.54. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

