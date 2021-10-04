SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Position Raised by River & Mercantile LLC

River & Mercantile LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of River & Mercantile LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 35,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.93. 414,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,203,919. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.56 and a 52 week high of $110.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.22.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

