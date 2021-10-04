William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $204.18 Million Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,261,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,836 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $204,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 12.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,642,000 after buying an additional 360,554 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,919,000 after purchasing an additional 217,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 400.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,377,000 after purchasing an additional 36,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 12.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 938,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,183,000 after purchasing an additional 104,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $119,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $260,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,835 shares of company stock worth $12,998,484 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR traded down $10.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,493. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.84 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.84 and a 200-day moving average of $154.17. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.33 and a 12 month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

