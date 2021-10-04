477,000 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 477,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,662,000. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,270. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.76 and a fifty-two week high of $164.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.