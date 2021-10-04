Solstein Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,701 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $4,007,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $238,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after purchasing an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 12.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,876. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. On average, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 159.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC set a $19.76 target price on Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

