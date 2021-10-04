Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down to $125.84

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $125.84, but opened at $121.65. Sprout Social shares last traded at $119.20, with a volume of 814 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -256.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $1,797,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $315,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,561 shares of company stock worth $18,647,532. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

