Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 2,397 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,507 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in NIKE by 12.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in NIKE by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,652,487. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $146.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.91. The firm has a market cap of $231.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.