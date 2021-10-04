Pecaut & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pecaut & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.2% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.2% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.4% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $6,005,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 25.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 222,864 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,121,000 after purchasing an additional 44,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 224,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.11.

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.14. 145,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.96. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

