William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 215,121 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,135,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,121 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Yandex worth $292,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,808 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yandex by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,119,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,433,000 after buying an additional 65,404 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,505,000 after buying an additional 143,877 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Yandex by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,434,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,971,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YNDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

YNDX traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.83, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yandex has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $82.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

