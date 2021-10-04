Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Post Earnings of $4.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to post earnings of $4.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.45 and the lowest is $4.44. KLA posted earnings per share of $3.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $19.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.74 to $19.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $20.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.64 to $21.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.82. 22,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,407. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a one year low of $190.21 and a one year high of $374.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

