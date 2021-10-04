Synergy Financial Management LLC Invests $269,000 in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of URA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.15. 187,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,929. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

