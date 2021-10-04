Zacks: Brokerages Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.65. SPX FLOW posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLOW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

SPX FLOW stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.85. 583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,730. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 16.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in SPX FLOW by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 35,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPX FLOW by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SPX FLOW by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

