Synergy Financial Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Synergy Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,139 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $4,982,112.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,902,571.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,894 shares of company stock worth $123,526,768 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.78.

NYSE SQ traded down $13.74 on Monday, hitting $225.55. 526,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,270,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.76 and a 200 day moving average of $242.50. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.10 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

