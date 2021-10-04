UnMarshal (MARSH) Market Cap Hits $6.72 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. UnMarshal has a market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001922 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00063582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00099372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00141473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,255.91 or 0.99962715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.56 or 0.06856632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002668 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

