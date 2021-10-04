YUSRA Price Reaches $0.13 (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One YUSRA coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YUSRA has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. YUSRA has a total market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $20,892.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00063582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00099372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00141473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,255.91 or 0.99962715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.56 or 0.06856632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002668 BTC.

YUSRA Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

