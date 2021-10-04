Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $10.00 million and $1,932.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,256.66 or 0.99964229 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 741,623,950 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

