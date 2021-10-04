William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 978,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,702 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for about 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.94% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $361,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,051,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 447,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,523,000 after purchasing an additional 185,667 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,309,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,219,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

Shares of CRL traded down $18.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $398.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $426.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.59. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.79 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

