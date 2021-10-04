William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 495,832 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,834,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,832 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 4.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,301,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 201.8% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $2.53 on Monday, hitting $109.03. The company had a trading volume of 278,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,114,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $80.61 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.96 and a 200 day moving average of $117.15. The company has a market cap of $565.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 46.31%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.