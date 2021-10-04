William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 43,608 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,134,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,608 shares during the period. Trex accounts for about 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $320,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Trex by 14.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after acquiring an additional 799,475 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,914,000 after buying an additional 160,473 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Trex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,484,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Trex by 9.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,477,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,291,000 after buying an additional 124,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,990,000 after buying an additional 20,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.82. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.