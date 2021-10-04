Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the August 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relay Medical in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Relay Medical stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.20. 47,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,556. Relay Medical has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

Relay Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development of novel medical devices for in vitro diagnostics and point-of-care testing. Its platform technologies include HemoPalm and Pharmatrac. The HemoPalm develops a POCT unit-use cartridge based blood analyzer with full enterprise capabilities.

