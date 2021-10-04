Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading Up 8.2%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) shares were up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.93. Approximately 40,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,355,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

