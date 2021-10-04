Synergy Financial Management LLC Makes New $6.08 Million Investment in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV)

Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 52,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,000. Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Synergy Financial Management LLC owned 0.26% of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWGV. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF by 219.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF by 93.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period.

RWGV stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.47. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,634. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.35. Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $127.45.

