Synergy Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,167 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $4.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.07. 659,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,569,195. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.47. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $89.39 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

