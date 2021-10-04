Synergy Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 122,591 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 396,742 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after acquiring an additional 365,609 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 23,904 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,771,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 810,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

HBAN traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $15.87. 601,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,486,451. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

