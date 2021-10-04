DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) Short Interest Down 57.5% in September

DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the August 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DIRV remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. DirectView has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

About DirectView

DirectView Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of security systems and related services through its subsidiaries. It operates in the Security and Surveillance, and Video Conferencing Services divisions. The Security and Surveillance division offers surveillance systems, digital video recording, access control, services to businesses, organizations, and law enforcement.

