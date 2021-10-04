iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Cut by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,725,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,246,000 after acquiring an additional 112,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,460,000 after acquiring an additional 429,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $114.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,055. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.14.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

