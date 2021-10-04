1,302 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,440,000 after buying an additional 19,610 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 45,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.42. The company had a trading volume of 177,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,792. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

