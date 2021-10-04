Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 446 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after buying an additional 370,751 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 267,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.16. The company had a trading volume of 52,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

