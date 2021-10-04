Trexquant Investment LP Invests $4.52 Million in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 55,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth $40,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NTAP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.46. 25,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,216. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

