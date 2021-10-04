TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Up 5%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s share price rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 55,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,026,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Separately, Cowen raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 70.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,218,000 after buying an additional 5,423,524 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $1,254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 236.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,141,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 801,676 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.8% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

