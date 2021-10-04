Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.49 and last traded at $38.57. 3,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 248,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 8.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at $951,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at $1,611,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

