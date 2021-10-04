Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.55 and last traded at $31.55. 3,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 481,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $623.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after purchasing an additional 611,991 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $9,938,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 39.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 181,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 51,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 697.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 132,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $4,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

