Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,818,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN traded down $9.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $561.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,569. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.66.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total transaction of $30,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 937,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,546,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,535,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,856 shares of company stock worth $196,281,888. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.82.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.