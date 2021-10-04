Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 91.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $8.08 on Monday, reaching $384.14. 31,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,815. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $176.42 and a 1-year high of $420.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of -135.46, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.11.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

