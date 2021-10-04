Trexquant Investment LP Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 203.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,957 shares during the quarter. Plug Power comprises 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,167,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $3,527,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 57,287 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $2,054,000. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.07.

Shares of PLUG stock traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 784,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,739,623. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.37. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.