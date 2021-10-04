Dent (DENT) Price Reaches $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. Dent has a total market cap of $589.26 million and approximately $103.98 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.04 or 0.08634294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00054433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.69 or 0.00283056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00115450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

DENT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

