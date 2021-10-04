Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Head-To-Head Survey

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Rambus alerts:

This table compares Rambus and Pixelworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $242.75 million 9.92 -$40.47 million $1.03 21.48 Pixelworks $40.85 million 5.98 -$26.53 million ($0.39) -11.95

Pixelworks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rambus. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rambus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rambus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Pixelworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rambus and Pixelworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pixelworks 0 3 1 0 2.25

Rambus presently has a consensus price target of $26.36, indicating a potential upside of 19.21%. Pixelworks has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 33.83%. Given Pixelworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Rambus.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus -5.94% 8.76% 6.39% Pixelworks -65.70% -40.29% -27.93%

Risk and Volatility

Rambus has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rambus beats Pixelworks on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc. engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A. Horowitz in March 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc. engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs. The company was founded by Allen H. Alley, Michael G. West, Kenneth Hunkins, Robert Y. Greenberg and Bradley A. Zenger on January 16, 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.