CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson Sells 980 Shares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $13,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Kent Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $20,580.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $13,920.00.

NASDAQ CFB traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $683.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.34 million. Analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,352,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 18,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 380,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

